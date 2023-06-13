JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 185.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,131 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 7.1% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $21,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in JD.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 921,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,712,000 after acquiring an additional 154,197 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,913,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JD.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 57,881 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in JD.com by 282.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.45. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

