John Wiley & Sons (WLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its 4/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 15th. Analysts expect John Wiley & Sons to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -817.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at $193,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $175,812,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $174,063,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,515,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 36.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after buying an additional 120,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

