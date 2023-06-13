JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $450.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.83.

Shares of ADBE opened at $474.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $478.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.09.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

