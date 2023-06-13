JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $39.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCOM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. China Renaissance raised Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.92.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

About Trip.com Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

