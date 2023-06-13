Junto Capital Management LP Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Junto Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,185 shares during the quarter. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,442 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $276.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.52. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $294.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

