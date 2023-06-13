Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nomura cut shares of Kakaku.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Kakaku.com Stock Performance

KKKUF opened at $14.76 on Monday. Kakaku.com has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15.

Kakaku.com Company Profile

Kakaku.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services through its website Kakaku.com. It operates through the following segments: Internet Media and Finance. The Internet Media segment includes customer support services, advertising services, sales support, information provision, Tabelog business, 4Travel business, and others, such as external media articles.

