Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Position Lessened by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,197 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.69% of Karat Packaging worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Karat Packaging by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Karat Packaging by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

Karat Packaging stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $349.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.90. Karat Packaging Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $19.98.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.49 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Karat Packaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Karat Packaging Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

