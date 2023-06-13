Karen Prange Sells 713 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
AtriCure Stock Up 0.2 %
ATRC stock opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -57.60 and a beta of 1.35. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.
AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.
