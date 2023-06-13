Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $26.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Kennametal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Kennametal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE KMT opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.88. Kennametal has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $30.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

