KeyCorp Raises AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $190.00

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPFGet Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AppFolio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.67.

AppFolio Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $173.82 on Monday. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $85.51 and a fifty-two week high of $175.49. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.10.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPFGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.34 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppFolio will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in AppFolio by 1,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

