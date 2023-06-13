Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Short Interest Up 205.3% in May

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a growth of 205.3% from the May 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 719.0 days.

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KYYWF opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Keywords Studios in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($41.29) to GBX 3,250 ($40.67) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,225.00.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

