Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

KBAL stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. Kimball International has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 1st quarter worth $21,944,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 1st quarter worth $19,869,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimball International in the first quarter valued at about $15,581,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in Kimball International in the first quarter valued at about $5,407,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in Kimball International in the first quarter valued at about $5,088,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

