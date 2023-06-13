Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 383.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

