Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. Bank of America downgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 48.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 325,896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 410,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 487,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KGC stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.