Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stake Boosted by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,959 shares during the period. Kirby accounts for 1.0% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of Kirby worth $26,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kirby by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEX opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $76.65.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.67 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

KEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $223,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,531.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $223,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,531.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $139,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,717.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,140 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

