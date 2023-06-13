KlayUniverse Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,912.56 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $4,912.56 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07362266 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,044.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

