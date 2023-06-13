Konnect (KCT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $127,330.52 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Konnect has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can now be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Konnect

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

