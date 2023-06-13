Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS) Insider Roy Franklin Sells 103 Shares

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating) insider Roy Franklin sold 103 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.51), for a total transaction of £700.40 ($876.38).

KOS stock opened at GBX 537.50 ($6.73) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 537.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 561.99. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of GBX 418 ($5.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 693.25 ($8.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.15, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.50.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

