Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Up 9,408.0% in May

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,400 shares, a growth of 9,408.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 368,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kubient

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBNT. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kubient in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kubient by 269.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kubient by 255.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kubient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kubient from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Kubient Price Performance

Shares of Kubient stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Kubient has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.81.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 67.58% and a negative net margin of 1,064.79%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

Kubient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.