Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.07, but opened at $13.42. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 350,387 shares trading hands.

KURA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 77.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,320,000 after buying an additional 2,930,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,304,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,930,000.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

