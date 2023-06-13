Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 757,495 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $156,854,000 after buying an additional 118,052 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,909,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $395,318,000 after buying an additional 580,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,186,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,654,000 after buying an additional 179,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $198.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.57.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

