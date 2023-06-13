Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $776,000 Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,816,000 after buying an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,054,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,635,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

