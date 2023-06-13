Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 27,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,765 shares of company stock worth $12,789,560. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Shares of AMD opened at $129.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $130.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

