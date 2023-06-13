Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in General Dynamics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 807,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,451,000 after buying an additional 279,318 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $59,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $213.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

