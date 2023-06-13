Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,027 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,046,000 after acquiring an additional 85,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,035,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,226,000 after acquiring an additional 428,190 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 901,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after acquiring an additional 37,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of HLI stock opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average is $92.16. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $102.36.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.
Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
Featured Articles
