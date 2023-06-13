Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock worth $4,848,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Shares of VRSK opened at $219.12 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $224.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.50 and its 200 day moving average is $189.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.