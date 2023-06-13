Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 608 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

