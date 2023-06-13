Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNMA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,334,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,178 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1197 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

