Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 510,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,043,000 after acquiring an additional 311,462 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $5,273,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. swisspartners Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $385.26 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

