Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $266.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

