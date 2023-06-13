Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 208.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,121 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Lazard worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.