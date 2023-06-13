Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAZY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lazydays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lazydays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Lazydays stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $159.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 731,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $8,194,222.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,190,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,328,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 130.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 1,461.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

