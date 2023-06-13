Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Leonardo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FINMY opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

About Leonardo

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

