LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LFACW) Short Interest Update

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LFACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

LFACW stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15.

