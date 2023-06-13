Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $20.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.35.

LBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

LBRT stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.10. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

