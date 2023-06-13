Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

LMNR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira Price Performance

LMNR stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $277.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.66. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Scott S. Slater purchased 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $50,006.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Limoneira news, Director Scott S. Slater purchased 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $50,006.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Slater bought 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,539 shares in the company, valued at $651,746.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $49,950. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Limoneira by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Limoneira by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.