Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $380.76 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $380.76.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LIN opened at $362.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Linde has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.28.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Linde

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Linde by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

