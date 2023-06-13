Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Cuts Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $703,187,000 after acquiring an additional 124,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,871,000 after acquiring an additional 67,677 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99,144 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CI opened at $266.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.61. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

