Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,365 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 10,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,929 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total value of $232,337.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,286.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,325 shares of company stock worth $36,866,040. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $213.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.47. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

