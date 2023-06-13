Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,867,000 after buying an additional 750,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,154,248,000 after buying an additional 407,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,916,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $939,440,000 after buying an additional 1,214,552 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,904 shares of company stock valued at $631,046. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

