Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $1.34 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,098 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,323,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,076,000 after buying an additional 82,441 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 62,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 78.56%.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.49.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.