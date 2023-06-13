Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $2.08 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,549 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in HP by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,664 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 20,193 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of HP by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of HP by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,306,874 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $201,531,000 after purchasing an additional 611,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of HP by 247.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,495,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,337 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

