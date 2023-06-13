Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Endava were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Endava by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Endava by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Endava by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Endava by 30.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Endava Price Performance

About Endava

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

