Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE HLT opened at $142.67 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.56 and a 200-day moving average of $139.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.