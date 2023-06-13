Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 2,127 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Bunge Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BG stock opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

