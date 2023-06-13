Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes $4.21 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

IPG opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

See Also

