Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $288.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $210.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.25.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

