London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Martin Brand Buys 12,350 Shares

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand purchased 12,350 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,670 ($108.48) per share, with a total value of £1,070,745 ($1,339,771.02).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($109.55), for a total transaction of £216,248.50 ($270,581.21).

On Monday, June 5th, Martin Brand bought 4,940 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,554 ($107.03) per share, with a total value of £422,567.60 ($528,738.24).

On Thursday, June 1st, Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($106.33), for a total transaction of £844,616.22 ($1,056,827.10).

On Tuesday, May 30th, Martin Brand sold 8,954 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,485 ($106.17), for a total transaction of £759,746.90 ($950,634.26).

On Friday, May 26th, Martin Brand sold 8,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,415 ($105.29), for a total transaction of £730,169.55 ($913,625.56).

On Wednesday, May 24th, Martin Brand bought 19,484 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,301 ($103.87) per share, with a total value of £1,617,366.84 ($2,023,732.28).

On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brand bought 5,690 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,440 ($105.61) per share, for a total transaction of £480,236 ($600,895.90).

On Friday, May 19th, Martin Brand purchased 8,623 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,390 ($104.98) per share, with a total value of £723,469.70 ($905,242.37).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 21,813 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,180 ($102.35), for a total transaction of £1,784,303.40 ($2,232,611.86).

On Monday, May 15th, Martin Brand sold 11,064 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,489 ($106.22), for a total value of £939,222.96 ($1,175,203.90).

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,678 ($108.58) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,288.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,789.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6,710 ($83.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,818 ($110.34). The firm has a market cap of £43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,243.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37.

LSEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($125.13) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($119.49) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.88) to GBX 9,900 ($123.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($119.60).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

