LooksRare (LOOKS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.00 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $44.89 million and $2.00 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LooksRare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 904,553,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,448,513 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LooksRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LooksRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.