LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stake Boosted by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 141.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises about 2.7% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after acquiring an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Down 3.8 %

LPLA opened at $196.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.68 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.38 and a 200-day moving average of $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.